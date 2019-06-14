‘Free library’ available to children during summer

To keep kids educated during the summer months, the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum has developed a ‘free library’ for children.

The library is located right outside the front door of the museum and kids are encouraged to borrow or keep any book of their choice from the library.

“So far we’ve had a lot of kids come and grab one, and we’ve encouraged it,” said Lynn McGuire, an employee of the museum. “It’s open all the time, so, please come and take a book, especially during the summer.”

The little library was made possible by local teachers and residents who donated the books to the museum.