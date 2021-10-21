Free Naloxone Day hopes to combat opioid epidemic

MOUNDSVILLE W.Va. (WTRF) Youth Services System is trying to get a life saving device into people’s hands. They have organized Naloxone distribution sites to provide the community with the proper training and resources.

With the push of a button, one small item could save a life. This easy-to-use nasal spray works to reverse opioid overdoses. Today at the Moundsville Pharmacy Youth Services Systems held “Save a Life Free Naloxone Day” where they had training on proper naloxone usage, kits, and distribute resources for treatment and recovery.

According to Youth Services, West Virginia lost 1,349 family members to fatal overdoes last year. At today’s event, they plan to distribute over 100 naloxone kits. .

Jason Nicholson is the Regional Adult Intervention Specialist at Youth Services System. He says providing the community with these resources can make an enormous difference.

Well, this is really important because obviously in the Ohio Valley overdoses are on the rise. Narcan can help us save a life and hopefully get someone to treatment or some kind of resources to help keep them alive and have a better life. The pandemic has caused a big issue with mental health and substance abuses, and we have over the course of the pandemic seen a rise in overdoses and substance use related issues. We need to keep educating the public about that and offering any kind of resources we can to the addicts to try to help them. Jason Nicholson, Regional Adult Intervention Specialist at Youth Services System

Those trained are often family members or friends of those who take opioids, however anyone who wants to save a life is welcome to get trained. Visit Youth Services System, Inc. information for training on proper naloxone usage, kits, and distribute resources for treatment and recovery.