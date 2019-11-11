Free school lunches in West Virginia at risk

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new Trump administration proposal may force West Virginia students to become ineligible for free school lunches.

According to West Virginia Education officials, an estimated 120,000 families could be affected.

Berkeley County resident Anthony Rawlings has two boys, an eight and 10-year-old, and says he appreciates the free lunches at school.

“My boys, what they like to do, they can do because of the free and reduced lunches so we don’t have to pay for that stuff,” said Rawlings.

Jinny Demastes is the Coordinator for Child Nutrition for Jefferson County Schools. She says while nothing is official yet, “a well-fed student is a good student in the classroom.”

Officials say they’re working to figure out how many students could be impacted.

“Our biggest concern is still to feed the kids at the end of the day,” said Demastes.

Nationally, West Virginia education officials say the proposed changes could affect nearly one million students.

Rawlings hopes the younger generation won’t have to take the brunt of the proposed changes.

“We appreciate the free lunches at school,” Rawlings said.

In addition to the impact on these households, officials say funding to West Virginia schools could be negatively affected.