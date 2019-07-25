Friendly City greets President Trump with warm welcome

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Airport was packed with dozens of supporters Wednesday evening as they eagerly awaited the President’s arrival.

Air Force 1 landed around 6:00 p.m. and supporters couldn’t contain their excitement.

President Trump was greeted with claps and cheers after taking his first steps off of Air Force 1.

Some supporters recalled Wednesday as the greatest day of their lives.

“I just can’t believe it all happened,” said Phyllis Mullavey, Wheeling Resident. “He looked straight at me and shook my hand. It was fantastic. I love it.”

President Trump shook hands, signed shirts and even gifted one resident with the best birthday present ever.

“He told me happy birthday, which was really exciting,” said Kathy Jewell – Wheeling Resident. “Some of my family is with me. My husband is with me. My friends are with me. It was just a great experience.”

For additional 7News coverage of President Trump’s visit to the Friendly City, please visit this webstory.