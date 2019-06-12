Gov. DeWine, Italian tech company announce $26 million-dollar deal

The state of Ohio has been struggling with job losses recently, most notably the General Motors Lordstown plant.

However, Tuesday Governor Mike DeWine announced the arrival of an new company who plans to make a big investment in the state.

“We welcome the company to Ohio,” said Gov. DeWine.

During the National Summit for Foreign Business Leaders, Gov. DeWine unveiled a $26 million-dollar deal with Italian tech manufacturing company, Modula.

On top of that, the company’s CEO says he plans to bring 100 jobs to the state with its second U.S. plant in Franklin, Ohio.

“The US economy is booming as everyone knows [and] we decided this was the right investment to make in this particular moment,” said Antonia Pagano, CEO of Modula.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown spoke out against the announcement of the new tech manufacturing company. Brown says the focus should be bringing back jobs to Lordstown for those workers.

A potential deal with an electric startup company is on the horizon but Gov. DeWine remains hesitant.