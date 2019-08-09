Governor Justice releases statement on OVMC closure

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement Thursday after Ohio Valley Medical Center (OVMC) in Wheeling announced plans to close in October.

“I have directed members of my administration to dig deep to see what kind of help the State can offer to try to stop Ohio Valley Medical Center from closing. We need to be willing to do everything we can possibly do to help, because 1,200 jobs are on the line. We would go to the ends of the earth to bring a company into West Virginia if they were going to provide 1,200 new jobs for our hardworking people, so we need to be willing to scratch and claw just as hard to protect and keep these crucial jobs at OVMC.”

Gov. Justice continued by saying, “I am actively talking with Congressman David McKinley and the two of us are working as diligently as we possibly can to try to find a solution. I have also put Secretary Bill Crouch with our Department of Health and Human Resources in touch with hospital leadership to see if there’s anything he can do to help. Saving these important jobs has to be a top priority.”