Governor Justice working to keep Wheeling University around long-term

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has announced ongoing efforts to keep Wheeling University around for years to come.

Although this is a first step in the process, the Governor has directed his staff to work with Wheeling University and University Chairwoman, Ginny Favede.

The Governor’s office has also spoken with Representatives of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

The Diocese has assured they have a long-term vested interest in maintaining Wheeling University for many years to come.

