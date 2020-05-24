Graduates ignore social distancing for Class of 2020 photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTRF) – A graduation photo is causing a lot controversy after a large group of students packed in for a photo without masks or social distancing.

Students had their graduation photo taken last Sunday, standing side-by-side sporting their caps and gowns.

I thought it was great that the community is coming together to see how they can celebrate us. Dylan Weaver, graduating senior

Parents and graduates defying state and county orders, organized a group photo to keep tradition.

If they think they are safe enough to be out there, than that is fine by me. Dylan Weaver, graduating high school senior

However, not everyone agrees.

It’s a cute idea but not necessarily in this time. People should be at home social distancing so this thing doesn’t keep going around. Lindsay Delgado, resident

The Class of 2020 has made huge sacrifices. But getting together to take a class photo has the potential to undo all of those sacrifices. Dr. Aimee Sisson, County Health Officer

The school district says it was not involved in the event and has organized other events, such as a virtual graduation ceremony, that follows social distancing guidelines.

