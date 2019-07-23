Grecian Fest returns to Wheeling Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Get ready to celebrate several cultures this weekend in the Ohio Valley.

The 19th annual Grecian Fest kicks off on Wednesday.

Visitors can enjoy delicious authentic food and pastries in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The menu includes roasted lamb, gyros, calamari, chicken souvlaki, grape leaves and of course pastries like baklava.

The festival will also offer a carry-out service for lunch orders.

After you’ve had your fill, enjoy Greek dancing and entertainment, vendors, and tours of the St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church sanctuary.

“It’s really one of Wheeling’s last authentic festivals,” said festival director Gus Kayafas. “We don’t have food from other cultures coming in. This is all stuff that we prepare that has a Greek flare to it. It’s held on our grounds and in our church and put on by our people and it’s really one of the last authentic festivals from the culture to the food to the faith it’s all there.”

The festival begins this Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. Their address is 2215 Chapline Street.

For more information head to grecianfest.com.

“It’s a fundraiser to support our ministries. The Orthodox church is the faith of the past, present and future,” Kayafas added. “It’s also an outreach. We love to show our outreach for the community and spread the Greek culture and orthodox faith in Wheeling and support other ministries.”