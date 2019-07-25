Guernsey County man arrested for compelling prostitution

According to the Gurnsey County Sheriff’s Office, The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division has arrested and charged Aaron Lashley, age 29 with Compelling Prostitution a felony of the third degree following a week-long investigation.

Investigators received information that Lashley had reportedly offered to pay a minor for a sexual act.

Shortly thereafter several other victims came forward with the same allegations.

The ages of the victims range from age 14 to 25.

Detectives were able to determine that Lashley was able to meet some of his victims while performing his duties as a volunteer band instructor at a local school district, although no soliciting is believed to have occurred on campus.

The investigation continues and detectives are still trying to determine if there are any other victims

If anyone has additional information regarding these cases, they are urged to contact Sgt. Bill Patterson at 740-439-6320 or Lt. Sam Williams at 740-439-6335.