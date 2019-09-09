Hampton Inn Wheeling earns prestigious award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you stay at the Hampton Inn in Wheeling, be prepared for top notch hospitality.

The hotel announced Monday it’s won its first- ever Hilton Top Performer Award.

Hampton Inn Wheeling is one of only three Hampton by Hilton hotels in the Americas to be recognized based on guest experience, quality assurance and customer service.

This isn’t this location’s first time being recognized as a top Hampton property.

(Shruti Gandhi Buckley: “Wheeling West Virginia Hampton Inn has been a six-time Connie Award winner,” explained Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Global Head of Hampton by Hilton. “This award is given to the top one half of one percent of the brand worldwide.”

“The energy and the atmosphere here couldn’t be better,” added Hampton Inn Wheeling Owner and Operator Bob Hitchman. “It is the highlight of my career. I’ve never had anything in my 60 years of hotel business, I’ve never had anything more fulfilling. I love it. I love to come to work to see our hospitality professionals win.”

Accolades for Hampton Inn Wheeling don’t stop here. It is the only Hampton property to have won six-consecutive Connie awards and the Top Performer Award. Gandhi Buckley also announced during the press conference that the hotel is well on its way to its seventh award.

Hitchman will officially accept the Top Performer Award later this week in Orlando at a Hilton Conference.

Hampton Inn Wheeling is one of 2,500 Hampton by Hilton hotels worldwide.

It offers unique amenities like Wheeling’s only indoor/outdoor aquatic center and a Teak Garden with fountain, fire pit and outdoor kitchen. The hotel also has an Outdoor SportsPlex.