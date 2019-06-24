Breaking News
Children Solutions CEO arrested for sexual activity with a minor

Harrison County Fair kicked off their 172nd year

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Monday marked the opening for the 172nd Harrison County Fair

This fair literally has it all!

From animals showing exhibitions, to crafts, to tractor pulls, they have something for everyone!

They also brought back a fan favorite, the horse pulls which are going on Monday night.

Which has every one excited!

$7 dollars at the gate that pays for everything but rides.

It’s $5 to ride the carnival rides throughout the week and $10 on Saturday.

Those rides are open during the week at 5 p.m. and on Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m..

