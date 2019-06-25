Have dinner around the world and support the YWCA Wheeling

Have you ever wanted to travel around the world?

Well, now you can without leaving the Ohio Valley!

The Around the World Dinner will take guests on a culinary tour of the world with food from different countries.

“At the end of the day, it’s gonna be a really good time, but it goes to an even better cause,” said event committee chair Lauren Hersey.

While you’re having fun at this casual and unique event, you’ll also be supporting a great cause. Proceeds go to help YWCA Wheeling continue the vital work the organization does for the community.

“They do so many programs that help women and people in the Ohio Valley when they’ve fallen on hard times,” Hersey continued. “Supporting the event is supporting these organizations and the YWCA.”

The Around the World Dinner is much more than just great food. There will also be music, a silent auction, and the chance to win a signature trip you won’t find anywhere else.

“It’s dinner for two anywhere in the world,” Hersey explained. “So, we’re gonna pay for round trip air fare, overnight accommodations, and then dinner anywhere you would want to go on Earth.”

And while you’re eating, you can enjoy a photo booth that transports you around the world. Then work off dinner with dancing and music from SMASH Multimedia.

The Around the World Dinner will be held on Friday, July 19 AT 6:00 p.m. at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Tickets are $50 a person or $75 for a VIP.

To purchase tickets to the event, raffle tickets to win the signature trip, or to register and bid in the silent auction visit aroundtheworlddinner.com.

Some of the food vendors include:

The Big Apple

Wheeling Park

The Vagabond Kitchen

WVNCC

Sarah’s on Main

Nana’s Landing

Generations

Perkins

Kroger Sushi

Later Alligator

They are creating dishes inspired by French, Spanish, German, Appalachian, Polish and Japanese cuisine. Don’t worry, there will be desserts too!