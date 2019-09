Authorities say the death of a toddler who reportedly was kidnapped near Pittsburgh last weekend has been ruled a homicide.

A cause of death for Nalani Johnson won’t be determined until officials review the toddler’s medical records and more tests are completed.

Johnson, who was to turn two this month, was found Tuesday in a park about 37 miles east of Penn Hills near Pittsburgh, where authorities allege the girl was kidnapped Saturday evening.

There were no visible signs of trauma.