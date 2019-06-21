House passes massive education reform bill

Following several days in special sessions, a massive education reform bill is on the verge of becoming a law.

Educators protested loudly outside the House chamber but in the end, the House voted to approve the bill.

Instead of unlimited charter schools, the new bill only allows three charter schools.

And with many other benefits included in the bill, several House delegates believe the three charter schools is a good compromise between both parties.

“A historic pay raise for teachers,” said State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson. “An investment in mental health and counselors in our schools. Tax credits for teachers that invest in their classrooms. And then school choice, school options and flexibility.”

Lawmakers believe another pay raise is the key to not only attract new educators but retain quality West Virginia teachers.

“We really struggle, not only to attract, but to retain qualitiy teachers,” said Education Committee Chairman Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson. “I mean they can go right across the border for significantly higher pay.”

The House-approved bill will now head to the Senate for a vote.

If the Senate approves the bill, the bill then goes to the governor’s desk where Gov. Jim Justice has promised to sign the bill into law.