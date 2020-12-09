How to protect yourself from ID theft this holiday season

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The holiday season is upon us which means many people are heading to the malls and stores to shop for their loved ones.

It also means scammers are out there trying to steal your ID and credit card information.

The good news is, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your bank account.

Always be cautious of where you log your credit card information, bank accounts information, or social security number.

Make sure you’re not using outside networks that aren’t protected while shopping.

Experian credit reports and other forms of protection are also tools you can use to keep your identity safe.

“Make sure you have something with some type of protection so if there is something going on, you get an alert and you can get ahead of it before they start wreaking havoc on your credit score and maybe actually stealing money from you,” said Jason Haswell, financial advisor at Monteverde Group Wheeling.

If you believe someone has gotten ahold of your credit card information, you should call your credit card company or you bank account.