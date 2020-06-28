Humane Officer lists animal essentials as heat moves in

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – As we move into the heat of summer, animal rescue experts want to remind us of the essentials.

Pets should be kept indoors as much as possible.

And they say outdoor livestock like cows and horses are equally affected by the heat. They can become victims of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration.

The biggest thing is keeping adequate water to every animal. Sometimes they’ll drink, sometimes they won’t. But it has to be there for them. And changing the water often. Like when you get 90 degree temperatures, in the evening when they want to drink, and the water is above 90 degrees, they’re not going to want to drink that water. So, going out in the evenings and putting in that water so they can stay cool all night long, that’s when they’re going to drink and they’re going to eat–when the sun goes down. Julie Larish, Humane Officer – Belmont County Hoof & Paw

She says the biggest concern this summer is making sure that animals have shade, water and food at all times.