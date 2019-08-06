Hundreds expected at Marland Heights 5K

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 23rd annual Marland Heights 5K Classic Run and Fitness walk is expected to draw in hundreds.

The event will start and end at Marland Heights Park on Friday August 9th at 7 p.m..

It includes a 3.1 mile run, a 2 mile fitness walk, and a youth fun run for kids 12 and under that will be at 6:30 p.m..

Early registration cost is $17 for adults, $12 for teens and youths, and $2 for the youth fun run.

If you wish to register head on over to the Millsop Community Center through August 8th.

Race Day registration will start at 6 p.m..

There will be awards given out for a variety of categories.

Following the 5K will be a movie at Marland Heights Park.

For additional information call 304-797-8520.