Hurtful nicknames were published in middle school yearbook

Yearbooks are part of the closing chapter in a student’s school year —

But for some students at a Nevada middle school… Their memories are forever tarnished by hurtful nicknames that were published in their yearbook.

The arrival of the Carson Valley Middle School yearbook was something to look forward to in the Orme household.

Daughter paloma had drawn the winning design for the cover — and, of course, there were all the personal notes from classmates to be shared.

But she came home with a disturbing story.

The school administration was instructing students to white out some entries in the book’s index–a listing of students and where to find their pictures.

Nicknames had been substituted for some names.

Some apparently mocked their appearance, their complexion and one–for one of the school’s few Asian students, what appeared to be a racial slur.

Orme: “just the thought that unfortunately that this is happening in the school where I’m sending my kid is horrible,”

Orme and his wife are the adoptive parents of three African American sisters, and though they were not targeted, the climate that produced these insults is of special concern.

Orme: “to think that this is happening in this environment where they’re supposed to be learning makes me fearful at times.”

School superintendent Teri white’s schedule–two graduations–didn’t permit an on-camera interview, but she did tell us the incident was regrettable.

She says the district is working with the publisher to produce replacement pages and she says the school is working with parents of the students who worked on the yearbook to make them understand–as she put it–that they’ve ruined the yearbook for everyone.

She declined at this point to characterize the incident as anything more than juvenile mischief but could not tell us whether the targeted students had endured those taunts during their time at school.

What can’t be known is any lasting impact it may have.

Adolescence is tough enough — a time when assaults on self esteem can leave lasting scars.

With increased concern about youthful bullying, it’s hard for parents like the Ormes to dismiss this all as a prank.

Orme: “and it’s going to follow these kids around not just through high school but their adult life unfortunately it is bullying, and i hate to think what these kids whose names were defiled in the yearbook, think what they’ve endured in person.”