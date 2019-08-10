IC Care co-hosting street fair event for seniors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — IC Care, along with the City of Wheeling and Wheeling 250 will host the first-ever street fair geared specifically towards people aged 65 and over.

The ‘Sunset Senior Fair’ will take place at Heritage Port from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At IC Care, we participate at health fairs all over the Ohio Valley all of the time, but for me, there is a sense of fun that is missing from most of those events that we participate in, so, I was thinking we want to have a street fair-type environment for our older adults to participate in Tate Blanchard, Spokesman for IC Care

In addition to all the entertainment, the ‘Sunset Senior Fair’ will provide attendees with free health services through a variety of health screenings that will be performed by area medical professionals.