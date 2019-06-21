Independence Hall celebrates W.Va. Day where it all started

Thursday marks the birthday of thousands across the globe but June 20 is a historical day in our nation’s history.

156 years ago, West Virginia officially became a state after President Abraham Lincoln signed a declaration in 1863.

And the statehood designation was made right here in Wheeling at Independence Hall, formerly named the ‘Custom House.’

“This town is history,” said Debbie Jones, Manager at West Virginia Independence Hall. “It is the birthplace of the state. If it wasn’t for this building, these men, we would have no West Virginia.”

Independence Hall kicked off the founders day celebration by singing happy birthday with cake for everyone in attendance.

The proclamation once read by Abraham Lincoln was read again on Thursday.