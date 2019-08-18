Bishop Brennan set to be installed on Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Mark E. Brennan is set to be installed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Thursday.

Bishop Brennan will become the ninth bishop of the Diocese.

The installation will take place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 2 p.m.

WTRF will provide coverage on-air and online. Viewers can watch on WTRF-My Ohio Valley or tune-in to our live-stream on our website.