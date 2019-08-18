Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Bishop Brennan set to be installed on Thursday

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Mark E. Brennan is set to be installed as the new bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on Thursday.

Bishop Brennan will become the ninth bishop of the Diocese.

The installation will take place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 2 p.m.

WTRF will provide coverage on-air and online. Viewers can watch on WTRF-My Ohio Valley or tune-in to our live-stream on our website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter