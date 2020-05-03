Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — “Murder hornets” are now in the United States. 

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species, and they have been found in the U.S. for the first time.  

Researchers have nicknamed it the “murder hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.  

The hornets are more than two inches in length and have reportedly been attacking bee hives in Washington state. 

Scientists don’t know yet how the hornet made it to the U.S. 

