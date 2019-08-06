Iron bar falling from City Building prompts officials to look at future of 103-year-old structure

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The bar fell from a lintel above a window recently at 2:30 a.m. and police discovered it in surveillance video.

Since then, the driveway on that side of the building has been blocked off, and they’re removing all other iron bars.

That driveway was ordinarily where police officers parked their cruisers.

City officials are also doing a feasibility study to see what it would cost to update the building and bring all systems up to code.

“Is the return on investment worth putting the money into it?” said Public Service Director Scott Porter. “Or is it possibly better to move to a building we own? You know, we are looking at a 103-year-old building here. It is safe at this point. We closed off this one area. But it’s just something it’s time to look at for the future of Martins Ferry.”

He said they are also considering building a new facility that would house the fire, police and city offices all in one place.

Porter said right now they have four separate fire stations, a police department, and an EMS building.

He said that was feasible years ago when the city had 15,000 citizens, but now that its population has dwindled to 6,000, it might be sensible to consolidate space.