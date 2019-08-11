Breaking News
Is your last name Green/Greene? Fly Frontier FREE Tuesday

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Web Staff

(CNN/WTRF) — Frontier Airlines is offering a new deal that will surely make some people “green” with envy!

The airline is running an online promotion called ‘Green Week’

According to the promotion, anyone with the last name ‘Green’ or ‘Greene’ can fly FREE next Tuesday.

All you have to do is book a flight on it’s website for August 13 and confirm your last name.

Frontier Airlines will then refund the price of your trip.

Passengers are only eligible if their last name is legally ‘Green’ or Greene,’ however.

The promotion is part of a six-year initiative to make Frontier Airlines more “green” or Eco-friendly.

