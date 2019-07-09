Jamboree legend returns to Wheeling for memorial concerts

Wheeling Jamboree makes its way to the Capitol Theatre Saturday, July 20, reuniting the festival and its theme song-writer for one epic concert.

The song was written by Mayr Nutter several decades ago and has been considered the theme song for Jamboree In The Hills since 1980.

Mayr, a West Virginia native, will perform that very song during the concert.

He will also be joined Lorrie Morgan, another country music sensation.

Mayr Nutter fans can get a sneak peak of the concert Wednesday, July 17 when he performs at the Waterfront with the Jamboree Staff Band.

Both concerts will be dedicated to Virginia Alderman, the late historian and writer for the Wheeling Jamboree and also a long-time friend of Mayr.

“They were very good friends,” said Dave Heath, President and CEO of Wheeling Jamboree. “The original show took place at the Alderman Family property at Brush Run Park and was there for well over a decade. They maintained contact right up to Virginia’s passing.”

Alderman’s son, Les, will actually play in the Jamboree Staff Band during those concerts.