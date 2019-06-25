Junior Police, Fire Academy gives students behind-the-scenes look

Video
Posted: / Updated:

The Junior Police and Fire Academy kicks off this week.

Restricted to incoming sixth grade students, the week-long camp teaches local kids valuable safety skills, such as first-aid, CPR, fire safety and drug prevention.

Campers will enjoy time outside the classroom by helping put out fires, climb ladders and meeting local law and fire enforcement.

“I think it’s extremely important because of their age, especially with the fist aid and the safety that we have,” said Gregg Harris, Wheeling Police Sergeant. “If something happens to them, they know how to administer first aid to then.”

“I like learning about safety and I think it’s a good opportunity to lean about different things in the world,” said Landon Johnston, Academy student.

The camp is held every june at a local middle school and is free for students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter