Phone scam: Jury Duty in Belmont County

There’s a new telephone scam targeting Belmont County residents, and it sounds realistic. It claims to be from the sheriff’s department and it claims you have missed jury duty, and you’re about to be arrested.

It’s only human to think you may have forgotten about a jury summons you got in the mail.

They tell you to go to a specific store and buy two money cards–for 250 dollars each. After that, you are to call them back at a certain number. And when it answers, here’s what you hear.

“Hello,” said the Fake Sherriff’s Voicemail. “You have reached the sheriff’s department, civil processing division. If this is an emergency, hang up and dial 911. If you know your party’s extension, you may dial it at any time. For Deputy Mike Berry, please dial 1.”

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas has a message for citizens.

“Don’t do what they say,” said Sheriff Lucas. “What I do, and I tell everybody, as soon as you know something is suspicious, just hang up the phone. Don’t matter if they call ten times. Just hang up the phone. Guarantee your phone will be taken off the list.”

Sheriff Lucas says if you did miss jury duty in Belmont County, they would send a subpoena in the mail or a deputy would deliver it. He says they would never call you on the phone, and they would never demand that you go to a store and buy money cards.



Sheriff Lucas says once you do what they say, your money is gone.

He says scam artists act fast….and in his words….they’re nothing but thieves.