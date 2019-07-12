Justice Kennedy visits Belmont County

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Sons of Italy in Bellaire welcomed a well-known guest from the Buckeye State on Thursday night.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy had dinner there with Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato and his wife, Belmont County Clerk of Courts Cynthia Fregiato.

Justice Kennedy was there to discuss issues dealing with the new Belmont County Veteran’s Honor Court.

“As I was out here, I called Judge Fregiato and I wanted to meet with him,” said Kennedy. “I’m very excited that he took the lean-forward initiative to advance veterans treatment courts to the next level, from an exploratory measure to actually becoming a certified court.”

Meanwhile, Judge Fregiato told us a bit more about the new court.

“The Veteran’s Court is a procedure similar to the drug court whereby individuals who have had a shared experience, something affecting them in their military service, whereby we can treat them differently than someone else,” he said. “Not better, but differently.”

Judge Fregiato says this intense program is at least a year and a half long.

Anyone charged with violent offenses or serious felonies will NOT be accepted.