Kathy House Foundation host benefit weekend in honor of late sister

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Marshall County family wants to honor their beloved sister, Kathy Criswell-Martin, by giving back.
Kathy’s House Foundation staged a street fair and 5k run in Glen Dale as part of their fundraising efforts.
The foundation wants to establish a hospitality house for patients at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and surrounding areas.
Inflatables, games, and live entertainment filled the park.
7News own Digital Manager, John Lynch, served as a target in the dunk tank.
A steak-fry fundraiser will be held at the park Saturday evening.