Kathy House Foundation host benefit weekend in honor of late sister

Video
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Marshall County family wants to honor their beloved sister, Kathy Criswell-Martin, by giving back.

Kathy’s House Foundation staged a street fair and 5k run in Glen Dale as part of their fundraising efforts.

7News own John Lynch and Shelby Davis in Glen Dale participating in the dunk tank!

The foundation wants to establish a hospitality house for patients at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and surrounding areas.

Inflatables, games, and live entertainment filled the park.

7News own Digital Manager, John Lynch, served as a target in the dunk tank.

A steak-fry fundraiser will be held at the park Saturday evening.

