Las Vegas shooting survivor attends Dayton vigil, shows support

DAYTON, Ohio (WTRF) — October 1 will mark two years since the Las Vegas mass shooting, which is considered the worst in United States history.

However, for one man from Hilliard, Ohio, that incident always seems like it happened yesterday.

“It’s an everyday thing that I think about it,” said Kody Robertson, a survivor from the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Similar feelings arose for Robertson Sunday when he woke up to a tragedy a little to close to home.

“You know unfortunately, it takes me right back to the night,” said Robertson.

As a survivor of a mass shooting, Robertson says he understands the current pain of the survivors and victims families.

“I feel for those family members, those people that knew all the victims and it’s going to be a rough several weeks and months,” said Robertson.

Therefore, he decided to attend Sunday’s vigil and offer support to those in grieving.

“I said I wanted to do something,” said Robertson. “I said I wanted to help.”

Another Las Vegas mass shooting survivor decided to lend a hand as well.

“Really, it was just trying to be supportive,” said Robertson. “That’s all you can do, be supportive, show some kindness and try to help them through their situation.”