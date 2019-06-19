Latest on the Highlands developments

The Ohio County Commission has the latest update on several of the new developments arriving to the Highlands in the near future.

Commissioner Tim McCormick expects Hobby Lobby, Starbucks Taco Bell and Xfinity to all be open by the end of July or early August.

McCormick also says the proposed alternate route entering and exiting the Highlands is still on the table as well.

“We’re still working on the interchange and I know people are probably tired of hearing that, but it does take an awful lot of time,” said McCormick. “We’ve already got $5 million invested as far as the studies, as far as design work.”

McCormick adds that the addition of Menard’s will create enough sales tax revenue to help the Commission pay bond debt on the bonds they sell for the interchange itself.