Lawmakers remain divided on state education reform

West Virginia House delegates appear no closer to a deal on education reform following the second day of the special session.

The Senate and House remain divided on several topics but charter schools are the centerpiece of the discussion.

The Senate does not want to set a number for charter schools but the House wants to allow only ten across the state.

“I’m dead set against charter schools,” said Del. Mike Angelucci, (D) Marion. “We need to focus on increasing funds to public education, on recruitment and retention of teachers.

A small group of teachers preached similar words outside the House chamber Tuesday.

“We still are not wholeheartedly in favor of this Student Success Act, or whatever they are labeling it now,” said Parry “Funkle Sam” Casto, a Cabell County teacher.

The special session continues Wednesday.