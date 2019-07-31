Limited exposure to UV radiation decrease chances of skin cancer, health experts say

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Most types of cancer have declined in recent years but health experts are warning the public, especially women, of skin cancer.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, limiting your exposure to UV radiation is best way to avoid skin cancer.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer and is considered prominent among women ages 18-36.

It is also considered the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“15 or 20 years ago, we didn’t realize how dangerous tanning bed are,” said Angeline Robertson, Nurse Practitioner at the Center of Skin Cancer of Wheeling Hospital. “Today, we know and we know that just one time is enough to increase your risk of skin cancer.

Roberson says the National Comprehensive Cancer Network is recommending vitamin B3 to help prevent skin cancer.