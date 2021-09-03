Community continues to support “Hope for Hines”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – He’s an Ohio Valley kid who has captured the community’s heart.

You may remember supporting Hines Rotriga in his battle against Neuroblastoma.

Hines is now nine-years-old and shows no evidence of the disease.

People in the community are still supporting the family and all families with children who are fighting cancer.

Childhood Cancer touches the lives of 43 kids in the United States every day, and Hines is one of them. He beat the odds of that disease a few years ago.

He’s living a happy life now and his family wants to keep it that way.

The Ziegenfelder Company and Miklas Meat Market partnered once again to sell Twin Pops, as they’ve done for the last five years.

All proceeds go to “Hope for Hines” Charities, a cause that the owner holds close to his heart.

We want to do this for Hines. The support of the community is so great. You have to help other people. The support for him is unreal. He’s doing great. If we could help anybody that’s what it’s all about.” David Rotriga, Owner, Miklas Meat Market

Just from the beginning, it’s meant so much for us. We always say ‘there’s no enough billboards in the Valley for us to thank everybody’. The minute we found out he was diagnosed, the Valley and beyond has been so supportive. Debbie Rotriga, Hines’ Mother

Debbie said every bit helps with medical expenses and other checkups they do to make sure the disease doesn’t come back.

There’s other things in the store sold just for Hines, like shirts and bracelets. Just like the popsicles, 100% of those proceeds go toward “Hope for Hines”.