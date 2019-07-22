Breaking News
Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary Owner featured in National Magazine

by: Taylor Long

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A local Medical Marijuana Dispensary Owner is being honored in a National Magazine.

Michael Petrella is being featured in the Marijuana Venture Magazine in the 40 under 40 section.

He is labeled one of the rising stars of Cannabis; being 28 and the Owner and CEO of Ohio Valley Natural Relief.

Petrella said he witnessed firsthand the suffering that came along with his father’s battle with Stage 4 cancer, he knew there had to be a way to ease the pain of those struggling through similar circumstances.

Ohio Valley Natural Relief has only been open since January and is a homegrown dispensary in Winterville.

