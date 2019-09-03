Local response teams lend helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Dorian

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Response teams across the country are stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Three local organizations are currently deployed and many more are on standby.

We currently have five bases deployed to fort operating base at Sarasota, Florida. We’re deployed under a network agreement with American Medical Response in a contract with FEMA to provide those type of natural disaster services. Michael Conners, Program Director of Air Evac Lifeteam

Although Air Evac Lifeteam has five additional bases on standby, Conners says they’re always prepared to for when disaster strikes.

We want to help the residents. Air Evac Lifeteam as a whole is very much about helping the community and being there for the people. So, moving forward and having the people in place and prepared ahead of time is very important and part of our mission. Michael Conners, Program Director of Air Evac Lifeteam

Air Evac Lifeteam provides several functions during natural disasters, such as patient triage, treatment and transport.

Some people may call response teams heroes but Conners say they are simply doing their job.

It’s just us helping people. It started out with just a few gentlemen just helping the community members because they were a part of that community, and that idea has just grown nationally to be Air Evac Lifeteam and who we are now. Michael Conners, Program Director of Air Evac Lifeteam

In addition to the efforts of Air Evac Lifeteam, several local first responders have been deployed across South Carolina and Florida.