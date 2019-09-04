Local singer receives American Idol audition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The contestant you chose for ‘Ohio Valley Idol’ has not toured singing for some time, but she’s delighted to give this music competition a shot.

Elli Garhart sang with her mother Loretta as part of ‘Loretta and Elli.’

The duo sang all over the Ohio Valley before Elli started college and needed a job to pay bills.

Elli says this vote of confidence from everyone in our area gives her inspiration and strength to carry on.

It’s kind of making me have a spark in my heart again — to get out and do it more publicly rather than just sit in my living room, and keep my voice to myself. Elli Garbark, American Idol competitor

Elli’s win means she immediately gets to audition in front of one of American Idol’s executive producers.

The show will return later in the season on ABC Ohio Valley.