Looking for a new place to grab a bite to eat? Elm Grove Subs opens this week

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another local business is opening this week, in spite of the pandemic.

Elm Grove Subs will open its doors for the first time this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

It’s located at the Elm Terrace Shopping Center in Elm Grove.

The shop serves sandwiches, salads, and desserts and hopes to bring a delicious new food items to the Ohio Valley for years to come.

Despite the hardships that come from opening in the midst of a pandemic, Elm Grove Subs is excited and hopeful.

The excitement from everybody kind of outweighs that and really makes it that much easier. So, it hasn’t been as difficult as maybe we had thought originally going in. Rhonda Miller, Business Manager

Elm Grove Subs will be open daily starting this Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They will be closed on Sundays.

The restaurant invites the Ohio Valley to come and get a delicious sandwich for lunch or dinner.