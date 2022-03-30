OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) If you have a sweet tooth, then you have to try out the Sweet Shop at Elm Grove Subs.

The store just recently re-opened and has a whole new feel.

They have treats both sour and sweet, from candy to ice cream and even cake.

When you walk in the door you are transported into candy land.

General Manager Edison McKeag says they wanted to embody that old ice cream parlor feel but with a modern twist.

What we have is an add on to the sub shop. The sub shop has been very well received by the community. Wheeling has been wonderful to us, and we wanted to add something, extra desserts. So, we put the ice cream shop in, and we thought, we have some space, and it would be fun to have more sweets and just different fun things, so we kind of scoured the Internet and talked to people to find handmade or locally made or just interesting things. Edison McKeag, General Manager

He says he wanted to create a space where family and friends could come and make endless memories.

They are in the Elm Terrace shopping center next to Elm Grove Subs and they’re open Tuesday to Saturday.

Next time you are craving sweets or throwing a party, shop locally and support this new Wheeling business.

