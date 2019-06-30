Man accused of dragging deputy (CAUGHT ON CAMERA)

(CNN Newsource) — A suspect driving off and dragging the deputy who pulled him over.

A routine traffic stop in Florida Saturday morning became anything but.

“This was a very, very dangerous situation,” Dennis Lemma, Seminole County Sheriff.

Body camera video shows Seminole County Deputy Aaron Blais talking to 38-year-old Rocky “Money” Rudolph Jr.

A smell of marijuana prompted Deput Blais ask Rudolph to turn off his car.

That’s when everything escalated.

On two occasions, Deput Blais is seen being dragged by Rudolph and his Cadillac Escalade, picking up speed on a ramp and moving closer to I-4.

The Sheriff says Deputy Blais even fired several shots into the Escalade as he was held by Rudolph, before breaking away and rolling into the median.

“If he would’ve been thrown on the Interstate, you can only imagine what would’ve happened,” said Sheriff Lemma.

Deputies say Rudolph soon lost control of his car and ran away.

Following a seven-hour manhunt, Rocky Rudolph was captured at around 5 p.m.

Rudolph was taken to the hospital shortly afterwards because of a gunshot wound during that initial traffic stop.

Deputies expect Rudolph to be charged with attempted murder on an officer and aggravated assault.

“This is a bad dude, who almost killed one of our deputies sheriffs on the side of the road,” said Sheriff Lemma.

The Seminole County Sheriff ‘s Office says Deputy Blais is doing just fine.

Rudolph will face a judge once he gets out of the hospital.