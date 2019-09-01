Man sues Popeye’s for running out of chicken sandwiches

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CNN/WTRF) — Hungry chicken fans around the country left Popeye’s restaurants empty-handed last week when the chain sold out of its new sandwiches.

Craig Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee filed a summons accusing the fast-food restaurant of false advertising and deceptive business practices.

Barr says he drove around to several locations, only to be told at each of them that there was no chicken sandwiches available.

Barr also claims he responded to a Craigslist ad posted by someone who said they worked at Popeye’s and was selling sandwiches under the table for $24.

However, after paying the money, Barr never received his sandwich.

That ad is no longer online and police say they have’t had any reports on it.

The county gave Barr a court date of October 28 and he is suing for $5,000.