Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania lightning strike

Video
Posted: / Updated:

KECKSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead from a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha said a man and woman died Thursday afternoon at Mammoth Park near Kecksburg.

He says bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Bacha says his deputies are investigating, and the names of the victims won’t be released until their families are notified.

Strong thunderstorms moved through around 4 p.m., bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park.

Mammoth Park is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter