Man, woman killed in Pennsylvania lightning strike

KECKSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead from a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park.

Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth Bacha said a man and woman died Thursday afternoon at Mammoth Park near Kecksburg.

He says bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Bacha says his deputies are investigating, and the names of the victims won’t be released until their families are notified.

Strong thunderstorms moved through around 4 p.m., bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park.

Mammoth Park is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.