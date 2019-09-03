Manchin decision has implications for other Democrats

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Among those taking a serious look at a run for governor, is State Senator Ron Stollings, a Boone County Democrat. Stollings has been in the Senate for 14-years and has been a medical doctor for 34. There may be other candidates, but Stollings says he’s led the battle on the state’s biggest health problem, opioids.

“I think both sides of the aisle respect me as a senator. I’ve been elected four times. I work across the aisle. I am considered a centrist if you would,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Possible Candidate for Governor.

Among those being talked about as potential Democratic candidates for governor, are House Minority Leader Tim Miley from Harrison County, and former Senate President Jeff Kessler of Marshall County, who ran for governor in 2016.

“Well, I think that’s the water-cooler talk, to use a dated reference, all around West Virginia today. Now, who else is getting in this race? You may see a bunch pf people get in the race, or you may see people take a pass because they don’t want to be the sacrificial lamb in November,” said Mike Plante, a political consultant.

Even Senator Manchin knows his decision will have a ripple effect.

“And I think some people will jump forward that are good candidates and it will make it a very exciting, interesting primary,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The West Virginia Primary Election is Tuesday, May 12th.

Republicans already have three candidates in their primary. Political watchers here believe there could be that many Democrats or more, in their race.