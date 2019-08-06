‘Mansion Museum’ receives cutting edge technology

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oglebay Institute’s Mansion Museum made West Virginia headlines Tuesday in an effort to protect its artifacts and historical items.

The Mansion Museum became the first museum in the Mountain State to install Water Mist Fire Suppression and Very Early Smoke Detection Systems.

Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems uses 90 percent less water during a fire than standard sprinklers, resulting in less damage.

Very Early Smoke Detection Systems continuously test the air to provide the earliest warning of a possible fire.

“It’s always a struggle to find the right kind of protection that also doesn’t do further damage to your collection, and so, we have been waiting a number of years for the right technology to come along and this is really new cutting edge technology,” said Christin Byrum, Director of Museums at Oglebay Institute.

The systems were installed by the Fireline Corporation out of Virginia.