Marshall County Schools participate in new statewide initiative

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A large number of students from the Ohio Valley boarded buses early Tuesday morning to go to an opioid awareness summit in Morgantown.

Hundreds of Marshall County students were among the 8,000 who turned out at the WVU Coliseum to hear the message of the ‘Game Changer Initiative.’

That included 130 students from Sherrard Middle School, and another 100 students from John Marshall High School.

Students got to hear speakers whose presentation was far beyond someone standing at a podium delivering a speech.

All speakers at the summit have been involved in the opioid battle, one way or another, with some real-life advice for these students.

I think, when you gather over 6,000 youth in an area to speak about something like this, it has to be engaging. So, the speakers that they have will get the kids motivated to listen, to understand and to take this information back to their schools to make a difference. Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

Officials say students will learn how to become leaders in this program, so they can combat the epidemic that’s affecting this state so profoundly.

This is set to be the beginning of a three to five year program.