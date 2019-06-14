Martins Ferry residents voice their concerns at Commissioners meeting

The annual Belmont County Commissioners public meeting took place Thursday evening in Martins Ferry.

The public meeting only happens once a year and it allows residents the opportunity to sought answers on various topics from the Commissioners.

Topics ranged from road construction to other public works but the main concern was the development of Martins Ferry’s riverfront areas.

“I know how much it flooded when I was a kid,” said Tom Burns, a Martins Ferry resident and Councilman. “Somebody’s gonna have to pay some high insurance costs to develop that down there.”

The Commissioners meeting will return to Belmont County courthouse, which is also welcome to the public.