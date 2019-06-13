McMechen Police receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy

McMechen Police just received some pretty cool gifts from an 11-year-old resident.

Elliot Rybski recently had his birthday this year and instead of toys, he asked for bulletproof vests for the officers within McMechen Police.

With the help of family and 10-42 Tactical, Elliot was able to raise $4,000 and make his dream come true.

“It’s amazing,” said Don DeWitt, Chief of McMechen Police. “It lets me know that we are appreciated, and people care.”

For Elliot, the reward was much bigger than the sacrifice.

“Because now I know they will be safe,” said Rybski.

All four full-time MeMechen Police officers received the new bulletproof vests.