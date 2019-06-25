Medical marijuana to affect carry concealed applicants

Some Ohio residents looking to purchase medical marijuana will have another hurdle to jump if they have a concealed carry permit.

According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, the federal law does not distinguish between marijuana and medical marijuana, making it illegal to purchase a concealed carry permit in the Buckeye State.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says authorities won’t immediately come remove your concealed carry privileges but Ohio residents will lose them eventually.

“What’s gonna happen on the concealed carry is that, on a new applicant, or the renewal of an applicant, the person will be denied a concealed carry permit on the initial or they’ll be denied the renewal of their current,” said Sheriff Lucas.

Authorities also say that residents will have to verify their medical marijuana status on the concealed carry application.