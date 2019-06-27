Meet the Graskis, this year’s WVU Medicine Children’s Ohio Valley Miracle Family

WVU Medicine Children’s provides a home for many families across West Virginia with children in need of care.

That includes families in the Ohio Valley like the Graskis.

This year’s Miracle Family who will be recognized at the annual WVU Medicine Children’s Gala. They have two children whose lives were impacted by the hospital.



“All they do is help people,” Tiffany Graski said about the hospital. “They’re wonderful.”

WVU Medicine Children’s has been helping Tiffany’s daughter Madison since she was born.

“She was born prematurely and in the NICU and spent her first month of life down at Ruby,” Tiffany said.

Madison has neurofibromatosis, which has required countless visits to WVU Medicine Children’s.

“She has scoliosis and has required 13 spinal surgeries over the years and a final fusion,” Tiffany explained. “She also has polycystic kidney, she’s in stage 3 kidney failure. With her disease she can also have tumors everywhere. She’s had one removed on her neck and they’re following two that are in her brain.”

The family couldn’t say enough about their great team of doctors.

“I like them,” Madison added. “They’re really nice down there.”

Madison sees many specialists, some of which she’s been with since birth, and some who even help her sister.

“They’re just a wonderful team of doctors down there,” Tiffany said. “When my youngest had been life-flighted recently for diabetes they stayed at her bedside. They’re wonderful with their nurses. They all work together as a really good team.”

Because the team at WVU Medicine Children’s is specialized in pediatrics, Tiffany feels that’s made their journey a little easier.

“A pediatric doctor understands that your kids will be kids and they’ll ask how you’re doing and see you more often and set time aside,” she continued. “If you have a real sick child they’ll make an appointment before the office opens.”

Madison is 18-years-old now and still has a long road ahead of her, including upcoming visits to her doctors at WVU Medicine Children’s this summer.

Donations to WVU Medicine Children’s support the doctors, nurses, and staff who help countless children each day.

If you’d like to help tickets are on sale for the annual gala. This year’s theme is Land of OZ.

The 15th annual gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3 at the Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay. Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, dancing, and raffle and auction items.

Fore more information or to buy tickets, visit OVCHGala.com.